Police searching for suspects in robbery, beating at Strip hotel

Metro Police say they are searching for suspects in the robbery and beating of two men in a Strip hotel room late last month.

On Jan. 28, the victims met two women near an elevator at the Flamingo and they all went to the men’s room, police said. The men subsequently kicked them out when the women asked for money, police said.

Later, four men knocked on the door and entered the room, police said. They beat the victims and robbed them of money and belongings, police said.

Officers responded to the reported attack about 4:30 a.m., police said.

Metro today released surveillance images of several suspects in an elevator.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro at 702-828-3204. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.