Travel ban is not about safety

Along with millions of Americans, I am deeply distressed by immigration policies put in place in by the Trump administration. On the face, the ban is anti-American and without minimal human compassion. However, each day seems to bring ever more egregious examples of the unfair and unethical aspects of that policy.

Under the ban, aspiring refugees from seven countries (Syria, Libya, Sudan, Yemen, Somalia, Iran and Iraq) would receive favorable consideration if they were Christian rather than Muslim. Even disregarding the chilling historical echoes of singling out one religious group to be favored over another, the policy should outrage all fair-minded Americans.

As a Christian who believes in the values of compassion for those who need help, I am angry. As an American who believes in the value of separation of church and state provided by our Constitution, I am angry.

But there is yet another disturbing aspect of the alarming actions. It was discovered that none of the countries covered under the ban are places where the Trump Organization does business, while three heavily Muslim countries — Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt — not included in the ban are places where the Trump Organization does do business. Ironic and outrageous is the fact that 16 of the terrorists responsible for the 9/11 attacks were from Saudi Arabia and Egypt. Even if one believed that the ban was necessary for the safety of our citizens (and I do not), one would also have to conclude that, for President Donald Trump, safety for Americans is less of a consideration than business profits. Taken together, all of these actions show a lack of simple decency, fairness and ethical behavior that was once demanded of our national leadership.