3 suspects sought in burglary of northwest valley home

METRO POLICE

Metro Police are searching for three suspects they say were caught on surveillance images breaking into a northwest valley home on Dec. 30.

The incident occurred about 6 p.m. near West Dorrell Lane and North Hualapai Way, police said today.

The family, who was out on holiday break, arrived to their house two days later and found it burglarized, police said.

Three men, who appear to be in their mid 20s, entered through a window and remained in the house for several minutes before fleeing on foot, police said. It wasn’t immediately clear what they took.

One of the men was described as having a small tattoo on his left cheek, one wore a headlamp and the third wore a sweater with Mickey Mouse on it, police said.

Anyone with information can contact Metro at 702-828-8577. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.