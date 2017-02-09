Driver killed in rear-end crash in far northwest valley

The driver of a car died this morning after being rear-ended while stopped at an intersection in the far northwest valley, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The crash happened about 6:30 a.m. at Durango Drive and Farm Road. The driver of a green Honda sedan was stopped on northbound Durango at the intersection when “he was rear-ended by a driver in a silver Chevy SUV that was traveling at a high rate of speed,” Trooper Chelsea Stuenkel said.

The driver of the car was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, Stuenkel said. The driver of the SUV also was taken to UMC with nonlife-threatening injuries, she said.

Officials said the intersection would be closed for several hours, until about noon.