Man faces murder count in shooting of woman in northeast valley

Metro Police have arrested a man in the shooting death of a woman in the northeast valley last month.

Lun Simon, 43, turned himself in Wednesday at business in the 4200 block of Boulder Highway, police said. Further details on his arrest were not immediately available.

Simon was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on counts of murder and burglary while in possession of a gun, police said.

Officers were called about 1:40 a.m. on Jan. 25 to the 3500 block of Morning Mist Drive, near Pecos and Alexander roads, police said.

A roommate, who returned home to find Jasmin Haley, 39, suffering from a gunshot wound, told detectives there had been a gathering at the house before the shooting, police said. Haley died at the scene.