Mexico’s passionate soccer fans make history in Las Vegas

The festive sea of green at Sam Boyd Stadium Wednesday night roared when players took to the field and even when the referees warmed up.

The Mexican and Icelandic national anthems drew hearty ovations, but the crowd reached a crescendo when the ball was headed into the back of the net in the 21st minute.

Alan Pulido's goal gave Mexico's national soccer team — wearing its traditional green jerseys, white shorts and red socks — a lead it would never relinquish, earning a comfortable 1-0 victory over Iceland in the international friendly.

And when the whistle marked the game's end, 30,617 people — a record soccer crowd for Las Vegas — had witnessed it.

The fans, an overwhelming pro-Mexico majority, made their way to the stadium hours before kickoff. Kids and adults alike donned sombreros, painted their faces, draped flags on their backs and soccer scarves around their shoulders.

Vendors sold headbands, flags and bacon-wrapped hot dogs dressed with onion and peppers that infused the area with tantalizing smells.

Organizers and sponsors held a fan fiesta with games and giveaways. Outside the official fan area, attendees tailgated in the parking lot. Tambora music could be heard from a distance.

Green jersey-clad Maria Luisa Estrada, 33, and her 10-year-old son, Carlos Jimenez, waited in line holding posters with respective messages in Spanish: "Thank you for coming to Las Vegas" and "Greetings to my grandparents in Jalisco."

Estrada described the atmosphere as family friendly and said she was ecstatic to see the Mexican team, whom she'd previously seen in other cities. "It's very exciting to see so many Mexicans gathered here for a game," she said. "Like Mexican culture, there is no other."

Fans took photos with Armando Gonzalez, who was dressed like a muscular chili pepper — its stem emerging from a sombrero. The Colorado resident calls himself "Super Chile," like a superhero, and he says he's traveled with the Mexican team throughout the world.

Gonzalez, originally from the Mexico City outskirts of Ciudad Nezahualcóyotl, said this was his first trip to Las Vegas and that he was happy with the fans' enthusiasm. He had only asked for "a good and convincing victory."

Before kickoff, the teams' captains read a message over the stadium's P.A. system. Mexico captain Rafa Marquez said that soccer fans must unite against discrimination, homophobia, sexism and racism and stick to the sport's values of inclusion, diversity, equality and respect.

After kickoff, the cheers were sporadic and it wasn't unusual to hear chants of "Mexico, Mexico, Mexico!" or "ole, ole, ole!" when the Mexican team exchanged passes. The green wave circled Sam Boyd several times.

During the game, the Mexican attack produced 23 shots on goal — many of which narrowly missed — compared to Iceland's five.

Last month, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and representatives from Mexico's team said they would try to bring the federation to the city once a year.