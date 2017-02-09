More than 7,000 Northern Nevada homes without power in winter storm

RENO — More than 7,000 homes are without power in northern Nevada as a winter storm packing dangerous winds, rain and potentially heavy snow moves through the Sierra.

NV Energy reported at noon Thursday that about 5,000 of the outages were in Douglas County south of Gardnerville along U.S. Highway 395.

The National Weather Service says winds gusting up to 80 mph have downed power lines and toppled some semi-trailer trucks along the highway south of Reno.

There have been no reports of injuries.

A flood warning remains in effect into Friday for most of the Sierra's eastern front.

The weather service says a wind gust in excess of 100 mph was recorded at the top of the Squaw Valley ski resort north of Tahoe early Thursday and that gusts could exceed 150 mph later in the day.