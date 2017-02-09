NLV police seek man who exposed himself in convenience store

METRO POLICE

North Las Vegas police today summoned the public’s help in identifying a man they say exposed himself in a convenience store last month.

Investigators allege the man entered the store at about 3 a.m. Jan. 30 in the 1900 block of West Craig Road, near Clayton Street, made a purchase and then exposed himself inside the store, police said.

Further details on the allegation weren’t made public, but police released photos of the suspect in an effort to identify him.

He was described as a black man about 30 years old who stands about 5 feet, 5 inches, and weighs about 180 pounds, police said.

He wore a long-sleeve red shirt under a dark blue work shirt. He also wore a silver chain with a large black cross and a gray beanie hat with a “do-rag.”

The man drove a white Pontiac Grand Am, police said.

Anyone with information could contact police at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.