3 baggage handlers at McCarran accused of looting luggage

Three contract baggage handlers at McCarran International Airport are facing felony criminal charges in what Las Vegas airport police described as a behind-the-scenes theft ring.

Metro Police Officer Laura Meltzer said today the recent arrests of Aaron Matthew Lopez and Jamarcus Domonique Harper, both 27, and 19-year-old Noah Javier Gonzalez, followed a two-week investigation of a man's Jan. 16 report that a gun was missing from his checked bag.

All three men face burglary, theft and stolen property charges.

Meltzer says the three worked for Worldwide Flight Services, a luggage handling firm for Allegiant and Frontier airlines at the airport.

She says police are still investigating the thefts.