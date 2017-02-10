Analysis: UFC faces hurdles to overcome with introduction of new weight class Women’s featherweight arrives in octagon with Holm vs. de Randamie at UFC 208

One of Dana White’s go-to lines during the rise of mixed martial arts over the last 15 years was a promise that the UFC would never turn into boxing.

You don’t hear that as much anymore, and not only because you don’t hear from White, UFC president, as much anymore. In terms of structure, the pugilistic influence has never been more prevalent in mixed martial arts’ largest promotion.

It might not yet take a boxing-like spiral-bound almanac to trace the lineage and authenticity of all the UFC’s belts, but with its recent reliance on interim titles, it probably requires a stapled-together media guide.

It might not take a calculator to add up all the weight classes, but it’s no longer possible to count with your fingers either. Not after Saturday in Brooklyn.

The UFC introduces its 11th weight class, up from only five six years ago, when Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie face off in the inaugural women’s featherweight championship bout in the pay-per-view main event of UFC 208.

“No matter what people think, one of us will be the 145-(pound) champion,” de Randamie said. “If you look at Holly’s credentials and you look at my credentials, I think we both accomplished a lot for the sport so I think absolutely we belong in the top.”

That’s one reason why the UFC following more traditional combat sports standards instead of trudging forward with its own set of principles isn’t necessarily a bad thing. In the case of new weight classes, it could give more opportunities to deserving fighters.

The question is if there are such deserving fighters at women’s featherweight. Neither Holm nor de Randamie has a résumé that screams, “title shot.”

Holm hasn’t won a fight since her historic upset over Ronda Rousey, losing two straight since. De Randamie hasn’t beaten a single opponent that’s ever won a fight in the UFC.

White himself admitted the division was created for Cris “Cyborg” Justino, the top women’s fighter in the world. But she turned down fights against both Holm and de Randamie before testing positive for a diuretic, and now may face up to a two-year suspension.

Focus then, before UFC 207, shifted to Rousey potentially returning to her original 145-pound weight class for a rematch with Holm and a chance at a second belt. Amanda Nunes ended that speculation, for all intents and purposes retiring Rousey with a 48-second knockout, before it could ever go any further.

That leaves the UFC with Holm and de Randamie as the only fighters currently listed in the 145-pound women’s division.

“I guarantee you they can build this division in no time,” Holm said. “They just have to make some phone calls because there are a lot of girls out there that are very tough and everybody’s goal is to be in the UFC. That’s the big thing, so I feel like, yes, it’s just the start of it but it’s got to start somewhere.”

Holm also pointed out how women’s bantamweight started with only Rousey more than four years ago before gradually expanding to its current state. While that weight class may no longer carry as much mainstream notoriety with Rousey’s sudden collapse, it’s flush with depth.

Nunes has no shortage of potential challengers and could become one of the UFC’s most dominant champions if she gets through all of them.

There’s no reason to rule out the possibility that women’s featherweight could look similar in a few years.

“I have accomplished things that I couldn’t have in my wildest dreams believe that I did these things,” de Randamie said. “And winning a UFC belt would solidify it. In the past, a lot of people have doubted me and told me I couldn’t do it. I’m a believer you can do anything you want in life as long as you put your heart and soul into it.”

Holm might be even more ambitious. She wants to eventually follow defeating de Randamie by returning to bantamweight and winning a second belt.

That’s the type of maneuvering White and the UFC would have immediately disavowed in the old days. But in the wake of Conor McGregor becoming the first-ever fighter to hold two championships simultaneously in different weight classes, Holm’s dream at least seems possible.

Heck, it’s common in boxing, and for better or for worse, the UFC is looking more and more like boxing.

