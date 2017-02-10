Best Bets: Cher, J.Lo, Diana Ross and more for your Las Vegas weekend

Andrew Macpherson

“We call this show Classic Cher but I don’t even know what that means. We didn’t have anything else to call it!” Cher was joking, probably, when she opened her new residency at the Park Theater at Monte Carlo Wednesday night with these remarks after descending from the ceiling singing “Woman’s World.” The new show is indeed classic, meaning Cher rolls through her many hits and the varied musical genres she’s dabbled in, including some nostalgic duets with the late Sonny Bono. The full-scale production involves lots of costume and set changes, lots of talented dancers and musicians and a whole lot of energy from the 70-year-old entertainment icon. Classic Cher continues its first run at the Strip’s newest venue through Feb. 25 (Tickets at 844-600-7275 or ticketmaster.com), but Cher isn’t the only megastar diva in town this weekend.

JENNIFER LOPEZ: ALL I HAVE J.Lo has a lot of TV going on right now, between her NBC cop show Shades of Blue and other upcoming projects World of Dance and Bye Bye Birdie! But she’s making time for her residency at the Axis at Planet Hollywood, which is already a year-old. Expect some new twists and turns and another all-out performance. Feb. 10-11 (and continuing through Feb. 25), tickets at 702-777-2782 or ticketmaster.com.

THE ESSENTIAL DIANA ROSS The Motown-born legend also began a Strip run Wednesday night, thrilling the Venetian Theatre crowd through the first of nine shows this month. Ross has a special relationship with Vegas as she made her solo concert debut at Caesars Palace in 1972. Feb. 10-11 (and continuing through Feb. 25), tickets at 702-414-9000 or ticketmaster.com.

ADAM ANT For throwback music that doesn’t throw it quite so far back, British post-punk and new wave singer Adam Ant rolls into Brooklyn Bowl Friday night to perform the entirety of 1980 album Kings of the Wild Frontier, known for introducing the “Burundi beat” percussion style into pop music. Feb. 10, tickets at 702-862-2695 or ticketfly.com.

Related content The Sun's event calendar

LOVE LETTERS The Pulitzer Prize-nominated Broadway play gets a very Vegas Valentine’s Day treatment this week as local celeb couples like Penn and Emily Jillette and Clint and Kelly Clinton Holmes anchor the cast. It’s also a great excuse to check out new off-Strip entertainment community center the Space, if you haven’t already. Feb. 10-14, tickets at 702-903-1070 or thespacelv.com.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW Keep the weekend energy going Monday as pro wrestling’s biggest names suplex and piledrive their way into T-Mobile Arena. Is there any event this place can’t handle? Feb. 13, tickets at 702-692-1600 or axs.com.