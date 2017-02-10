Donald Trump isn’t helping with jobs

In the letter “Trump knows what he is doing” (Las Vegas Sun, Jan. 24), the writer praises President Donald Trump for deterring Ford from moving a plant to Mexico, thereby generating 700 private-sector jobs.

First, 700 is statistically insignificant. According to CNN Money (Oct. 7, 2016), 15 million private-sector jobs were added during former President Barack Obama’s term in office, a fact that Republicans continue to ignore. Second, in Claire Cain Miller’s article “Real jobs killer is automation, not China” (Las Vegas Sun, Dec. 24), she pointed out that roughly 13 percent of manufacturing jobs have been lost to automation, not other countries. Workers who have lost their jobs to automation have no choice but to retrain for another job. Their jobs are not coming back. Third, Trump could set a good example for other U.S. companies by bringing the manufacturing of his shirts, ties and other product lines back to the U.S. instead of sending the work overseas. Finally, I don’t understand why the Republicans make a distinction between private- and public-sector jobs. Public employees (i.e. teachers, firefighters, police) perform important services, and they also pay taxes and shop at the mall, thereby stimulating the economy.