Former Las Vegas Township constable indicted, arrested

A 54-year-old former local Las Vegas lawman has been indicted on felony theft and wiretapping charges.

Las Vegas police reported Friday that ex-Township Constable John Bonaventura was arrested Thursday, a day after a grand jury charged him with wrongfully increasing an employee's salary to repay a personal debt and multiple counts of secretly recording telephone calls.

The alleged crimes occurred from 2013 to January 2015, when the 20-member constable's office was disbanded.

Bonaventura was booked at the Clark County jail and released on $25,000 bail pending arraignment in Clark County District Court.

A lawyer who represented Bonaventura in the past didn't immediately respond to messages.

Deputy constables served court papers and carried out evictions. Under Bonaventura, the office was beset by controversies about how money was handled and efforts to produce a reality television show.