Nevada couple dies in trailer fire; 3 children survive

ELKO — A Northern Nevada couple has died after a trailer fire, but their children survived.

Elko County Sheriff Jim Pitts tells the Elko Daily Free Press that 39-year-old Baltazar Gonzalez Garcia and 29-year-old Lori Long died in the Thursday morning fire.

Pitts says Gonzalez Garcia helped others get out of the home and died after re-entering the structure for unknown reasons.

Long was flown to Salt Lake City but died from her injuries while in transit. Pitts says she was heavily burned and had heavy smoke inhalation.

The couple's infant was taken to a Salt Lake City hospital. The Sheriff's Office is waiting for an update on the child's condition.

Two adolescent children were taken to stay with relatives.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.