Las Vegas Sun

February 10, 2017

Currently: 66° — Complete forecast

0

Panama raids homes of law firm partners in Brazil bribe case

Image

Arnulfo Franco / AP

Union workers protest corruption outside the Public Ministry in Panama City, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. Panama’s Attorney General’s Office ordered a search of offices belonging to law firm Ramon Fonseca Mora, a partner at Mossack-Fonseca, accusing the firm of setting up offshore accounts that allowed Brazilian construction company Odebrecht to funnel bribes to various countries.

PANAMA CITY — Panamanian anti-corruption prosecutors have searched the homes of the partners of a law firm accused of setting up offshore accounts that allowed a Brazilian construction company to funnel bribes to multiple countries.

Public Ministry agents arrived Friday at the homes of Ramon Fonseca Mora and Jurgen Mossack of the Mossack-Fonseca firm.

The two men have been in custody for questioning since Thursday, when the law firm's offices were searched.

Fonseca claims the case is about seeking a "scapegoat" to avoid a true investigation of who accepted bribes from the company.

Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht has admitted to paying some $800 million in bribes across Latin America.

0

Join the Discussion:

Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.

Full comments policy