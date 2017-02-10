Trump’s Cabinet picks are strategic

As clarity hits us in the face, it has become clear to me and perhaps others that President Donald Trump is playing games with his Cabinet appointments.

Machiavellian in both his natural inclination as well as training, Trump has foisted upon this nation Cabinet members who are guaranteed to be lightning rods.

The lightning rods — Betsy DeVos, Ben Carson, Jeff Sessions, Rex Tillerson and Scott Pruitt — are sure to be the focus of Democratic attacks in the future.

This assures that Trump will become less of a target and will seem quite tame compared to some members of his Cabinet. Truly Machiavellian, but not a genius play since it is obvious even to political neophytes.

Those Cabinet members/nominees are not the only lightning rods. Steve Bannon generates the most contempt from Trump’s Democratic critics. And this is to say nothing of Michael Flynn, who is notorious for his fake news creations.

Even Trump’s appointment of his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, appears to be a bald-faced challenge to the media and other interested parties — a challenge to find something wrong with that appointment.

Congress should not have confirmed DeVos, Sessions and Tillerson, and it is incumbent upon Congress not to approve Carson and Pruitt, if only to resist handing Trump a pass.

The focus in the next four years has to remain on Trump, not on his lightning-rod appointments, because Trump is the most unqualified and most dangerous president over at least the past 50 years. As a country, we must not take our eyes off Trump, who has no respect for the country’s governing traditions and who will likely be exposed to charges of conflicts of interest and corruption. Never mind his ties to dictator and war criminal Vladimir Putin.