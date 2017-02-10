Water park seeks employees for fifth season

Wet ’n’ Wild Las Vegas began accepting onlline applications today for its fifth season.

The water park is seeking lifeguards, emergency medical technicians and employees in admissions, guest services, maintenance, food and beverage, retail, operations and security.

“We have some very exciting events planned for our fifth birthday this summer and welcome all candidates who are passionate about guest service, safety and having fun,” general manager Takuya Ohki said.

Employees get free park admission, park discounts, flexible hours, training, reward programs and an end-of-summer appreciation party, according to a press release. The minimum age requirement for employment is 16 (at the time the park opens) or 18, depending on the position.

Job seekers are asked to complete an online application. Wet ’n’ Wild Las Vegas will then contact candidates for interviews.

Wet ’n’ Wild Las Vegas, 7055 S. Fort Apache Road near Interstate 215 and Sunset Road, is scheduled to reopen on Saturday, April 1.