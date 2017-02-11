Cool, breezy and wet conditions heading into the valley

Valley residents should expect scattered showers, breezy conditions and slightly cooler temperatures today, according to the National Weather Service.

And the weather service has issued a flood advisory this afternoon for areas near Red Rock Canyon as minor flooding is possible, meteorologist Dan Berc said. The advisory is set to expire at 4:30 p.m.

Light showers were moving from the south valley, near the 215 Beltway, and heading toward the Strip about 2:30 p.m., Berc said. The west valley and the areas near the Spring Mountains had been hit with "pretty good showers" earlier today.

The areas being covered by rainfall was increasing this afternoon, but the intensity of the showers was also decreasing, Berc said.

Mixing in the atmosphere was cooling the valley and providing windy conditions, Berc said. McCarran International Airport was experiencing gusts up to 25 mph, he added. The gusty conditions were projected to stick around through Sunday night.

Temperatures had reached 66 degrees earlier today and had decreased about five degrees as of this afternoon, Berc said.

Although temperatures were slightly cooler compared to Friday, there is a chance that the projected 59 degrees tonight will break a highest-low record, which also was broken on Friday, Berc said.

