Protesters leave some confused

I did not vote for Donald Trump because I could not get a decent read on what he might do as president. He won anyway. Now I am puzzled by those who have an issue with Trump taking action against sanctuary cities and making it more difficult for people to cross our southern border illegally. I would ask these people the following questions:

Do they believe a proper immigration policy should include a provision that allows those who are caught illegally crossing the border to be released into the United States with a requirement to return to Immigration and Customs Enforcement to be checked at a later time? Do they believe cities should be able to refuse to contact ICE when police pick up a person in the U.S. illegally for committing a crime?

I understand people who are uncomfortable with Trump as president, but when I see people protesting against his policies, I feel I am living in an alternate universe. Is it that people are afraid that these steps will lead to others they will not like, or do they oppose even what seem like a few reasonable steps?