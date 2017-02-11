UFC 208 breakdown, betting odds and picks

The UFC’s first pay-per-view of 2017 is the rare event where neither of the two fighters the promotion is using the most to sell the card is expected to prevail.

Anderson Silva and Holly Holm are by far the two biggest names at UFC 208, which begins at 4 p.m. tonight at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Both are slight underdogs in sports books.

Holm opened as a favorite against Germaine de Randamie in the first-ever women’s featherweight championship bout, but action on the latter shifted the line. De Randamie is now a minus-130 (risking $1.30 to win $1) favorite with Holm coming back at Even money.

Silva has stuck throughout as an underdog in the middleweight co-main event where he takes on Derek Brunson, who lays minus-145. Silva is a plus-125 (risking $1 to win $1.25) underdog.

Did the Las Vegas Sun picks panel side with the big names or the betting odds?

Check below to find odds and breakdowns of every fight along with picks from Las Vegas Sun’s Ray Brewer, last year’s picks champion, KSNV’s Randy Howe, ESPN Radio’s Steve Cofield and Sun’s Case Keefer.

Case Keefer can be reached at 702-948-2790 or case.keefer@lasvegassun.com. Follow Case on Twitter at twitter.com/casekeefer.