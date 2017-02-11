Voters wouldn’t risk fraud

President Donald Trump claims 3 million to 5 million fraudulent votes were cast in the election. The media says there is no proof of that and the Trump administration should start an investigation if it thinks it is true. That’s the wrong tack. They should call it what it is: an idea at the highest level of cuckoo.

How many voters would know how to get a dead person’s name, go to the trouble of casting that vote and risk a felony charge for that privilege? And yet Trump thinks 5 million people did so? How many readers are registered in two different precincts and would go to the trouble and risk voting in both? And yet Trump thinks 3 million to 5 million people are different from you? Rarely would someone take the extra time and effort and willingly risk getting a felony charge if caught, just for a single vote.