Border collie, Trick, wins agility at Westminster dog show

NEW YORK — A border collie named Trick has won the Westminster Kennel Club agility contest with a flash of a run through a canine obstacle course.

Trick topped a field of 50 finalists to take the title Saturday night with her owner and handler, John Nys (NYZE') of Pascoag, Rhode Island.

A former shelter dog named Crush won a separate title for the top mixed-breed dog in the competition. She's owned and handled by Aryn Hervel of American Canyon, California.

The animals complete on a timed course of jumps, tunnels, ramps and other obstacles. Handlers guide them with hand and verbal signals.

Overall, the competition included over 300 dogs, ranging from a pug to a Bernese mountain dog.

Agility is an increasingly popular sport for dogs. Westminster added it in 2014.