Casino promotions: Feb. 12-18

PALMS

Million Point Giveaway

Date: February

Information: Earn up to 1 million points at kiosk game. Available for new loyalty card signups only.

• • •

Brenden Theatre Movie Mondays

Date: Mondays in February

Information: Earn 300 points to receive a movie ticket.

• • •

$40,000 Table Game Spin and Win

Date: Fridays and Saturdays in February

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Information: Earn entries by getting select hands at table games. Win up to $1,000 in play.

• • •

$40,000 Bags of Benjamins Drawing

Date: Fridays in February

Time: 8:15 p.m.

Information: Receive one entry for every 50 base points. Win up to $4,000.

• • •

Lucky Hearts Swipe and Win

Date: Thursdays in February

Information: Earn five points to play kiosk game. Win points, play, dining discounts and more.

• • •

Gift giveaways

Date: Saturdays and Sundays in February

Information: On Feb. 12, the gift is a hardware caddy; on Feb. 18, it’s a Bluetooth speaker; on Feb. 19, it’s a travel bamboo pillow.

• • •

Timeless Tuesdays

Date: Tuesdays in February

Information: For players 50 or older. Receive dining discounts, participate in giveaways and more.

• • •

SLS LAS VEGAS

Liquor giveaway

Date: Thursdays or Fridays in February

Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Earn 500 same-day slot points or 1,000 same-day video poker points to receive one bottle of liquor. On Feb. 16 and 17, it’s Wild Turkey bourbon.

• • •

Valentine’s Day giveaway

Date: Feb. 14

Information: Earn 250 same-day slot points or 500 same-day video poker points to receive a gift.

• • •

Point multiplier

Date: Sundays and Tuesdays in February

Information: Receive 10x points on slot machines.

• • •

Presidents Day point multiplier

Date: Feb. 20

Information: Receive 10x points on slots and 3x points on video poker for up to 75,000 bonus points.

• • •

TUSCANY

Point multiplier

Date: Mondays and Fridays in February

Information: Earn 12x points on reels and 6x points on video poker.

• • •

Senior Day

Date: Thursdays in February

Information: Players 50 and older get discounts and the chance to participate in a slot tournament.

• • •

Play and Pour

Date: Select Wednesdays in February

Information: Earn 500 same-day points for a bottle of wine or liquor.

• • •

Gift giveaway

Date: Select Sundays in February

Information: Earn 300 same-day points for a gift. On Feb. 12, the gift is a stuffed animal.

• • •

Two-for-One Tuesdays

Date: Tuesdays in February

Information: Earn 200 base points for a two-for-one coupon to Marilyn’s Cafe or Pub 365.

• • •

Hot seat

Date: Saturdays in February

Time: Hourly, 4-9 p.m.

Information: Five players selected each hour. Win up to $500.

• • •

BOYD PROPERTIES

Swipe and Win up to 1 million points

Date: Ongoing

Information: New members have a chance to win up to 1 million points.

• • •

DOWNTOWN GRAND

1957 Thunderbird Giveaway

Date: Through March 25

Time: Drawing is at 10 p.m. March 25

Information: Earn entry multipliers Sundays through Wednesdays. Grand prize is a 1957 Thunderbird or $20,000.

• • •

Win an All-inclusive Trip for 2 Anywhere Along Route 66

Date: Through Feb. 18

Time: 10 p.m.

Information: Earn one entry for every 100 base points earned; entry multipliers offered Sunday through Wednesday. Top prize is an all-inclusive trip for two anywhere along Route 66 (within California, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri or Illinois).

• • •

Win Your Share of $20,000

in the Sweet Life Giveaway

Date: Through Feb. 28

Information: Collect one Sweet Life bar for every 200 base points earned, with multipliers offered Sundays-Wednesdays. Win up to $500 in play.

• • •

E-sports tournaments

Date: Fridays and Saturdays in February

Time: Registration begins at 6 p.m.

Information: Prize pools vary at each tournament.

• • •

JOKERS WILD

Chocolate giveaway

Date: Feb. 12

Information: Earn 100 base points to receive a box of chocolate.

• • •

Rolling for Dough

Date: Fridays

Time: Slot players eligible 1-9 p.m. Players at table games eligible 6:30-11:30 p.m.

Information: Players can get a chance to roll the dice and win 10x the roll.

• • •

Saturday Early Rewards

Date: Saturdays

Time: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Information: Win $100 cash or $120 slot play.

• • •

Monday point multipliers

Date: Mondays

Information: Earn 6x points on reels and 3x points on keno, multigame and video poker.

• • •

Tuesday point multipliers

Date: Tuesdays

Information: Earn 15x points on Buffalo machines, 10x points on reels and 5x points on keno, multigame and video poker.

• • •

ELDORADO

Pick Your Promotion

Date: Fridays in February

Time: 3:30-11:30 p.m.

Information: One player will win cash every hour. Choose from Rollin’ For Dough, Spin the Wheel or Cash Slide.

• • •

Chocolate giveaway

Date: Feb. 12

Information: Earn 100 base points to receive a box of chocolate.

• • •

Prime Generation Tuesdays

Date: Tuesdays

Information: For players 50 and older. Slot card required. Earn 50 base points to receive $5 in slot play. Earn 500 base points to receive a spin on the cash wheel. Receive 5x points, dining and bingo discounts.

• • •

Cold Cash Hot Seat

Date: Fridays and Saturdays

Time: 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Information: One player chosen every 30 minutes will win $25.

• • •

Fridays Wheel Frenzy

Date: Fridays

Time: Hourly, 4-11:30 p.m.

Information: One player will spin the prize wheel. Win up to $1,000 in cash.

• • •

Cash Slide

Date: Thursdays

Time: 2-8 p.m.

Information: One player each hour will win up to $100.

• • •

Rolling for Dough

Date: Mondays

Time: Hourly, 12:30-7:30 p.m.

Information: Players can get a chance to roll the dice and win 10x the roll.

• • •

ARIZONA CHARLIE'S (both locations)

$50,000 Sweet Cash giveaway

Date: Through Feb. 24

Time: 8:15 p.m.

Information: Receive a drawing entry for every 500 base points earned. Ten names will be drawn; top prize is $5,000.

• • •

Gift giveaway

Date: Wednesdays in February

Information: Earn 300 base points to receive a gift. On Feb. 15, it’s a rolling pin and cookie cutter set.

• • •

Winter Winnings kiosk game

Date: Thursdays in February

Information: Earn 300 base points to play. Win up to $1,000 or 10,000 points.

• • •

Presidents Day weekend hot seat

Date: Feb. 18-20

Time: 2:15, 4:15, 6:15 and 8:15 p.m.

Information: Must have loyalty card to participate. Prize depends on tier level.

• • •

RAMPART CASINO

50-plus party

Date: Tuesdays

Information: Loyalty-card players 50 and older can earn $100 in free slot play on all video-reel machine jackpots over $1,200, a free kiosk swipe for earning 50 points, a second kiosk swipe for earning 500 points, a bingo coupon for a free small electronic-unit rainbow pack (minimum buy-in required), a $5 lunch buffet and a free round in a slot tournament from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Summerlin and Elite players may receive an additional round. Best score will be used in the tournament, with 12 winners selected each week. Top prize is $1,000. A $15 free slot play bonus will be given to everyone who wins a round.

• • •

KLONDIKE SUNSET CASINO

Play and Win

Date: Mondays

Information: Win up to $250 in play.

• • •

Pick Your Multiplier

Date: Tuesdays

Information: Receive up to 15x points on reels and video reels.

• • •

Play and Win

Date: Fridays and Saturdays in February

Time: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Information: Receive up to $60 in Smith’s gift cards by accruing points.

• • •

Gift giveaway

Date: Wednesdays in February

Information: Earn 100 base points to receive a gift. On Feb. 15, the gift is a kitchen towel set.

• • •

Sterling Edge 55+ Club

Date: Thursdays

Information: Players 55 and older can receive 5x points on reels, dining discounts and more.

• • •

STATION CASINOS

Military Mondays

Date: Ongoing

Locations: All Station properties, Fiesta Henderson, Fiesta Rancho and Palms

Information: Veterans and active military members receive discounts.

• • •

MyGeneration Wednesdays

Date: Ongoing

Locations: All Station properties, Fiesta Henderson, Fiesta Rancho and Palms

Information: For loyalty-card holders 50 and older. Swipe your card at a kiosk to earn up to 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker, plus discounts on dining, movies and bowling. Slot tournaments are 10 a.m.-7 p.m., with a top prize of $1,000. First entry is free; receive up to four more entries by earning 50 base points for each.

• • •

FIESTA RANCHO

Sweets and Sweetheart giveaway

Date: Thursdays in February

Information: Earn 300 points to receive a gift. Earn an additional 300 points to receive a second gift. On Feb. 16, the gift is a Nothing Bundt Cake.

• • •

BOULDER STATION

Cupid’s Cash Wheel

Date: Fridays and Saturdays in February

Time: 6:15 and 8:15 p.m.

Information: Ten players at each drawing can win up to $5,000.

• • •

FIESTA HENDERSON

Gift giveaway

Date: Thursdays in February

Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Earn 150 points to receive a gift; earn 300 points and receive another. On Feb. 16, choose between Dark Horse Merlot or Sauvignon Blanc.

• • •

SANTA FE STATION

$40,000 Free Slot Play Frenzy

Date: Fridays and Saturdays in February

Time: 8:15 p.m.

Information: Win up to $500 in slot play. There will be 10 winners at each drawing. Earn 5x entries on Mondays and Wednesdays. Swipe for 10 free entries every Sunday.

• • •

PALACE STATION

Play the Wheel

Date: Feb. 23

Time: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Information: Earn 300 same-day points for one wheel spin. Win cash, slot play and more.

• • •

PLAZA

Spin2Win

Date: Daily

Time: 8:15 p.m.

Information: Earn drawing entries playing slot machines and blackjack. Win up to $1,000 in play.

• • •

777 Slot Tournament

Date: Wednesday, Thursday and Friday

Time: 10 a.m., noon, and 2 and 4 p.m.

Information: Play up to four times. Win up to $350 in play.

• • •

$50K giveaway

Date: Through Dec. 10

Information: Earn one ticket for every 25,000 points earned.

• • •

SILVERTON

Stars and Selfies drawings

Date: Saturdays in February

Time: 7 p.m.

Information: Earn 200 points for a chance to win up to $2,000 in slot play and up to $25,000. Receive mystery entries on Fridays just by swiping loyalty card at any kiosk.

• • •

Earn and Win Insulated Water Bottle

Date: Feb. 16

Information: Earn 1,500 same-day points to receive a water bottle.

• • •

Presidents Day point multiplier

Date: Feb. 20

Information: Earn 10x points on reels.

• • •

Reel and Win slot tournament

Date: Tuesdays

Time: Noon

Information: First place wins $1,000.

• • •

Senior Mondays

Date: Mondays

Time: Drawings at 4 p.m.

Information: Names will be drawn for a chance to win cash and free play. Players 50 and older will receive dining discounts.

• • •

WILD, WILD WEST

Liquor giveaway

Date: Thursdays-Sundays in February

Information: Earn 300-same day points to receive a bottle of liquor.

• • •

WILDFIRE VALLEY VIEW

Wine giveaway

Date: Mondays-Thursdays in February

Information: Earn 300-same day points to receive a bottle of wine.

• • •

WILDFIRE GAMING

Gift giveaway

Date: Wednesdays in February

Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Valid at Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Casino & Lanes, Wildfire Boulder and Barley’s. Earn 100 points to receive first gift. Earn 250 additional points to receive a second. On Feb. 15, the gift is a cherry pie; and on Feb. 22, it’s a bottle of Red Stagg Jim Beam.

• • •

MyGeneration Mondays

Date: Ongoing

Information: Players 50 and older earn 6x points on slot machines and video poker, and receive discounts on bowling and dining.

• • •

WILDFIRE LAKE MEAD

Liquor giveaway

Date: Sundays in February

Information: Earn 400-same day points to receive a bottle of liquor.

• • •

EL CORTEZ

Winter Wonder Wheel

Date: Thursdays through March 30

Time: 7 p.m.

Information: Win up to 500,000 points. Players earn one virtual drawing ticket for every 100 slot-based points earned every day of the week. Earn 3x entries on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

• • •

Saturday Point Fever

Date: Saturdays

Information: Earn one ticket for every 200 points during the week. Ten Club Cortez members will be selected for the opportunity to win 100,000 points.

• • •

Wednesday Point Madness

Date: Wednesdays

Time: 6:15 p.m.

Information: From midnight Mondays to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, players can earn one entry ticket for each slot-base point earned, and be one of 10 winners to receive 50,000 points.

• • •

HARD ROCK HOTEL

$30,000 Party Gras Giveaway drawings

Date: Fridays through Feb. 24

Time: Every half hour from 5 to 8 p.m.

Information: Earn entries through machine and table play. Earn 10x entries through slot play on Mondays.

• • •

Point multipliers

Date: Thursdays

Information: Earn 5x points on video poker and 20x points on reels.

• • •

Bartop multipliers

Date: Sundays-Tuesdays in February

Time: 4-7 a.m. and 4-7 p.m.

Information: Earn 10x points on bartop slot machines.

• • •

45+ Classic Rockers and Bonus Points

Date: Wednesdays

Information: For players 45 years old and older. Earn 5x points on video poker and 15x points on reels. Earn 100 base points for chance to win 5,000 points. Receive point bonuses.

• • •

SOUTH POINT

50+ weekly slot tournament

Date: Thursdays

Time: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Information: Open to loyalty-card members 50 and older. First entry is free with a swipe at a club kiosk; collect a second by earning 250 points and a third by earning 500 points. Top prize is $1,500; total prize pool is $5,200.

• • •

$600,000 Crazy Cupid’s Money Madness

Date: Ongoing

Information: Win a super progressive bonus while playing slot machines. The bonus will begin at $10,000 and continue to grow until one slot club card carrier is chosen at random. The Super Progressive Cash Bonus will hit before it reaches $25,000, and when it does, any active Casino Club player will win $25 in free play. Once the bonus is hit, the bonus will reset at $10,000. There also will be a free play progressive bonus starting at $1,000 that must hit by the time it reaches $2,500.

• • •

Point multipliers

Date: Feb. 20

Information: Receive 2x points on video poker and 5x points on slot machines.