Donald Trump is destroying US

This morning as I watched and read the brilliant executive orders that were shoved down our throats, I was wondering what happened to sense.

The person writing all this stuff and his outstanding staff must be living in a bubble of stupid. How can President Donald Trump’s staff sit on their brains and allow this person to destroy all relationships with the world and at least 65-plus percent of the U.S. with his lack of knowledge and understanding of how the world works?

Trump has graced James Mattis with permission to torture. He finally has admitted someone knows more about something than he does. In just a few weeks we have been sent back 75 years by the stroke of a pen. Seems we will have to take away the tweet box and the pen before we start digging caves. It is hard to sit and listen to the trashing of our country and friends by a person who has only love for himself. When ego gets to this level, we may have to perform a lobotomy. Maybe a large dose of sleeping bills will let us sleep through this fun time. Voter fraud, no. The fraud was elected.