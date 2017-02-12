Let’s jam! Sin City Rollergirls open 12th season with plenty of punch

History The Sin City Rollergirls were founded in 2005 with two teams, Notorious VIP and Tommy Gun Terrors. They are members of the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association, the national governing body for women’s flat track roller derby. The league has grown to four teams, and every event is planned, orchestrated and paid for by the skaters. The league also has two travel teams: The Fabulous Sin City Rollergirls’ All-Stars and the B-team, the Black Spade Betties.

The squeal of rubber wheels carving around corners is only drowned out by the percussion of elbow pads and helmets against the concrete.

Stella Blue skates ahead of the pack and braces for impact as she heads for a wall of brute force, athleticism and fishnet stockings. During the week, she’s food service manager Jessica Henry, but on weekends Stella Blue is one of the veteran members of the Sin City Rollergirls — Las Vegas’ own roller derby league.

Women of all ages and backgrounds gather weekly at a northeast valley warehouse to partake in the vicious yet surprisingly strategic sport.

“You can get lit up and then get up and say it was the best hit you’ve ever seen,” Blue said. “You can tell the other girl you respect her so much for being able to hone her craft like that.”

The league kicked off its 12th season Feb. 4 with the annual “Black Versus Orange Scrimmage” at West Flamingo Park. Blue, 40, is entering her eighth season with the Rollergirls, the most of any current skater. She grew up watching roller derby during its heyday.

“When I was a little girl, I would watch roller derby,” Blue said. “I would watch those badass chicks, and then we’d go outside and try to do that. We’d throw each other around ... without pads, trying to be like all the old-school chicks.”

Blue is old enough to have witnessed the sport’s roots, but still young enough to participate in its resurgence over the past decade.

“I can appreciate the history of the sport,” she said. “There was definitely a theatrical flare to it back in the day, kind of like (pro) wrestling. There were scripted things that happened in every bout and crowd-pleasing hits, but watching it evolve into a real, athletic sport has been the most amazing thing ever.”

The competitors suit up with elbow and kneepads, helmets and wrist braces. Before each match, they write their numbers on their arms with a marker, and bite down on mouthpieces.

“Our niche is usually the edgy crowd, whether it be the punk rockers or the belly dancers,” Blue said. “The skaters are everything from physicians and nurses to lawyers, waitresses and construction workers.”

When Blue joined the Rollergirls, the competition was more social. But over the years, the sport has become more serious and competitive.

“There’s a saying, ‘Roller derby saved my soul,’ and that’s definitely true for me,” said Iva Coaldheart, also known as Megan Wallace. “It has been life-changing. I feel so empowered, and I’m not afraid of anything now. I was a former addict, and this has helped me stay clean.”

Blue said she has never been seriously injured in roller derby, though she suffered a concussion a couple years ago and constantly suffers from bumps and bruises.

“I have been blessed beyond belief,” Blue said. “The camaraderie is my favorite part of the league, because we can beat the crap out of each other but still love each other at the end of the day.”

Inside a derby bout

A bout is made up of two 30-minute halves. Those halves are made up of 2-minute “jams.” Each team has one jammer who tries to skate around the track as many times as possible while the four members of the opposing team try to block or push her out of bounds. Contact with hands, elbows, head and feet is illegal, so players must use their shoulders and hips to knock other skaters out of bounds or on the ground.

• Jammer: Scores points by lapping opponents, which can include a point attained by passing the opposing team’s jammer. Jammers are designated by a star on their helmets.

• Blockers: Hinder the opposing jammer by preventing her from passing through the pack by blocking or pushing her out of bounds.

• Pivot: Usually the veteran member of a team who organizes the wall of blockers. She starts the jam as a blocker but may turn into a jammer if the original jammer’s helmet cover is correctly transferred in a “star pass” maneuver.