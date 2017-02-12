Liberals must accept their loss

Hopefully Paul Krugman and the other New York Times opinion writers we are seeing in the Sun have good health insurance because I foresee that for the next four to eight years, they are in grave danger of heart attacks.

President Donald Trump has been in office just a few weeks and Krugman already pronounces that the administration is “unprecedented in its corruption, but also completely unprepared to govern.”

I get that liberals don’t like Trump or his policies, but he won and he is doing exactly what he promised, and it’s exactly what his supporters asked for.

We get to vote again in two years, and the liberals have another shot at governing from the House and Senate. Until then, the election is over and the liberals lost. As former President Barack Obama said, elections have consequences.