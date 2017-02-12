No injuries in two house fires

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 | 4:01 p.m.
There were no injuries in several home fires this afternoon, according to the Clark County Fire Department.
A mobile home fire at 4671 Fuentes Way, near Desert Inn Road and Mountain Vista Street, was reported about 2:30 p.m.
The back of the double-wide trailer was engulfed in flames, but crews were able to put it out in under five minutes, according to officials.
Then, around 3:41 p.m., firefighters responded to a fire at 1892 Orchard Valley Drive.
Upon arrival, crews reported smoke coming from the chimney of a two-story vacant home, officials said. A small fire around the chimney was extinguished quickly.
The cause of both fires is under investigation.
Join the Discussion:
Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.
Full comments policy