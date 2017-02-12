One person killed in possible DUI in North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas Police say a driver involved in a fatal accident in North Las Vegas this morning may have been impaired.

Around 6:45 a.m., a Chrysler 300 ran a red light at Losee Road and Centennial Parkway and crashed into a Volkswagen Tiguan, according to police.

The driver of the Volkswagen was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition and was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said. Two passengers in the Volkswagen were also taken to UMC with minor injuries.

Police said they believe the driver of the Chrysler was at fault and that both speed and impairment were factors in the wreck.