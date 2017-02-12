You can make a difference

If you want to see our country rolled back to 1950, stay home, do nothing and complain. But if you want to make sure our country makes progress, speak up, fight, sign petitions, donate or call Congress.

Our democracy is at risk. This is serious business. We are not sheep. We don’t just fall in line. I love people who say, “Who am I? What can I do? I can’t do anything.” I am here to tell you that you can do something and you must do something.

This administration is trying to silence government entities, rewrite history and lie about everything you can imagine. Don’t let them do this. Stand up for yourself, your children and your grandchildren. Remember, this is America, a free country, not Nazi Germany. Remember voting rights, women’s rights, Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. We fought for these programs and laws. We the people have to make sure we don’t turn into a country where a few billionaires rule the country their way and the rest of us just take it. We believe in choice — our choice.