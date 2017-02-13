Governor asks for federal aid for storm damage

CARSON CITY — Gov. Brian Sandoval says there was $14.8 million in flood damage in Northern Nevada in early January and is asking President Donald Trump to declare the region a major disaster area.

The governor wants federal money to help with repairs, not including money to repair damaged state roads.

Sandoval sent the request to the president Thursday but released the contents today.

“This letter is an important step to ensure that the state, local governments and tribes have the resources to fully recover from the flood damage,” Sandoval wrote.