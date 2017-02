Grammys on CBS viewed by 26 million, highest since 2014

Chris Pizzello/Invision / AP

NEW YORK — Sunday's Grammy Awards delivered its largest viewership since 2014, according to Nielsen.

The audience of 26 million viewers reflected a 4 percent uptick from last year, the smallest Grammys audience since 2009.

It stands as the season's top-rated special in viewers.

Aired by CBS, it was hosted by James Corden of CBS' "The Late Late Show."