Man killed by limo identified as ex-UNLV football player

Authorities have identified a pedestrian who was fatally struck by a limousine in Las Vegas as a former University of Nevada Las Vegas football player.

Authorities say 30-year-old Jeremy Geathers died Saturday morning after he was struck by a limo on Las Vegas Boulevard.

Geathers, a defensive lineman, played 33 games at UNLV in 2007-07. He went on to play in the Arena Football League and Canadian Football League. He is the son of former NFL defensive lineman James "Jumpy" Geathers, who played 13 seasons in the NFL, mostly for the New Orleans Saints.

Police say Jeremy Geathers stepped in front of the northbound limousine outside of a crosswalk or intersection.