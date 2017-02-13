SpeedVegas attraction remains closed after fatal Lamborghini crash

Jesse Granger

SpeedVegas will remain closed until further notice following a fiery crash that killed two people Sunday afternoon, the company announced today on Facebook.

The crash, which happened about 1:30 p.m., is under investigation by the Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

“As a result of yesterday’s tragic accident, the track will be closed until further notice,” the company posted. “We appreciate your understanding and will send an update once we determine when we will reopen. Thank you for your support during this difficult time.”

A client driving a Lamborghini lost control and crashed into a concrete wall protected by car tires, killing him and an instructor in the passenger seat, according to Metro Police.

SpeedVegas, 14200 Las Vegas Blvd. South, near Interstate 15 and St. Rose Parkway, allows customers to drive exotic cars such as Lamborghinis, Ferraris, Porsches and Shelby GTs at high speed around a 1.5-mile track.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office has yet to identify the victims.