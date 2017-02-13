Third suspect arrested after body found burned, dismembered

A third suspect has been arrested in the death of a man whose burned, dismembered body was found in December in a vacant lot in the northeast valley, according to Metro Police.

Kelsea Glass, 21, was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on counts of murder, kidnapping, conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit kidnapping and robbery, police said.

George Macaperdas, 31, and Anthony L. Newton, 37, also were arrested in the slaying of Ulyses Molina on counts of murder, kidnapping, robbery and conspiracy, according to jail logs.

Molina’s body was found about 9 a.m. on Dec. 28 in a dirt lot in the 2000 block of Dolly Lane, near Lake Mead and Lamb boulevards, police said.

Detectives believe Molina, 33, was killed at another location before his body was dumped in the lot, police said.