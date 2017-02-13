Woman burned by warming fire at homeless camp

A woman suffered first- and second-degree burns to about 30 percent of her body late Sunday night from a warming fire at a homeless camp near Martin Luther King Drive and Owens Avenue, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials.

The middle-aged homeless woman was taken to University Medical Center with injuries that did not appear life threatening, officials said.

A friend told firefighters the woman was staying in a makeshift tent hidden in some bushes and was burning logs to stay warm, officials said. He pulled her from the fire after he heard her scream and noticed she was being burned, officials said.

It was not clear how the woman got into the fire. She suffered burns to her face, arms and hands, officials said.

The camp is well hidden from the road, and firefighters were not aware it existed, officials said.