Las Vegas Sun

February 14, 2017

Currently: 65° — Complete forecast

Atlanta zoo names cockroach after Patriots QB Tom Brady

Image

New England Patriots’ Tom Brady celebrates with head coach Bill Belichick after winning the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons in overtime Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. The Patriots won 34-28. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

ATLANTA — More than a week after the Falcons fell victim to the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history, an Atlanta zoo has named a cockroach after Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Zoo Atlanta says on its Facebook page that it had a bet with Rhode Island's Roger Williams Park Zoo that called for the loser to name a baby animal after the winning team's star quarterback. Both zoos figured the loser would be pretty bitter about the game, so they agreed the animal in question would be a Madagascar hissing cockroach.

The zoo introduced a whole family of cockroaches in a video Monday , including a tiny Tom Brady.

Brady and the Patriots came back from a 25-point deficit to defeat Atlanta 34-28 in overtime to win the team's fifth Super Bowl title.