February 14, 2017

Board closes $5 million deal for Las Vegas freeway widening

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Board of Examiners today closed a deal for the state to pay $5.8 million for 1.5 acres along Interstate 15 for construction of Project Neon in Las Vegas.

The board agreed to allocate $1.3 million to add to the $4.5 million already set aside by the state Department of Transportation for the property, where there are two apartment complexes. The property is needed to widen the interstate.

