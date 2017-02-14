Board closes $5 million deal for Las Vegas freeway widening

Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 | 3:13 p.m.
CARSON CITY — The Nevada Board of Examiners today closed a deal for the state to pay $5.8 million for 1.5 acres along Interstate 15 for construction of Project Neon in Las Vegas.
The board agreed to allocate $1.3 million to add to the $4.5 million already set aside by the state Department of Transportation for the property, where there are two apartment complexes. The property is needed to widen the interstate.
