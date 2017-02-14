Crash closes northbound Strip at Elvis Presley Way for several hours

Part of the Strip was closed for several hours this morning after a man crashed his car into a gate in front of the SLS Las Vegas, according to Metro Police.

According to witnesses, the man was speeding north on Las Vegas Boulevard about 2:45 a.m. when he crashed, police said.

The driver was taken to University Medical Center for treatment of injuries then booked on a count of driving under the influence, police said.

A passenger in the car sustained minor injuries, police said.

Northbound lanes of Las Vegas Boulevard were closed at Elvis Presley Way until about 6:20 a.m., according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.