Driving instructor killed in Lamborghini crash was two-time cancer survivor

Jesse Granger

A driving instructor killed in a crash at the SpeedVegas racetrack on Sunday afternoon was identified today by the Clark County Coroner’s Office as Gil Ben-Kely, 59, of Henderson.

Ben-Kely, 59, was in the passenger seat of a Lamborghini that burst into flames after the driver crashed into a wall, according to police.

The driver, who also was killed, has not yet been identified.

SpeedVegas, located at 14200 Las Vegas Blvd. South, allows customers to drive exotic cars such as Lamborghinis, Ferraris, Porsches and Shelby GTs at high speed around a 1.5-mile track.

According to a post Ben-Kely made on the Male Breast Cancer Coalition website in July 2016, he was a two-time survivor of the disease. He was diagnosed in 2002, then again in 2012, but survived both bouts after surgeries, according to his post.

Ben-Kely is survived by his wife, Antonella, and children Nathalie and Shon.