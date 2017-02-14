Fond memories of Mar-a-Lago

The article by Barbara Marshall, “Trump’s Mar-a-Lago to be the winter White House” (Las Vegas Sun, Jan. 21), was well written.

My late husband, Lloyd Percell, and I were invited to stay at Mar-a-Lago in February 2003. It is truly an amazing place — more like a palace. We stayed in the Spanish room, where we were fortunate to see the Marjorie M. Post secretary desk and other furnishings that decorated the lavish room.

My husband leased commercial aircraft and I am a nurse, but for a couple days I felt like Cinderella staying in the palace.

I will always remember and cherish my special time spent there.