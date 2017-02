Man arrested after woman fatally stabbed in east valley

A man is under arrest after a woman was stabbed to death late Monday night in the east valley, according to Metro Police.

The woman was stabbed about midnight in the 5900 block of Whitney Avenue, near Boulder Highway, police said. She was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

A man was arrested in connection with the stabbing, police said. No additional details were immediately available.