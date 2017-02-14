Man surrenders after four-hour standoff with police

A barricade situation ended peacefully Monday night after a four-hour standoff in the northwest valley, according to Metro Police.

Police said they received a call from the 6600 block of Grand Concourse Street, near the 215 Beltway and Hualapai Way, about 7:45 p.m. reporting a neighbor knocking on the caller’s front door with a gun.

When officers arrived the man was in his own home and refused to come out, police said. The incident may have escalated from an ongoing dispute between the neighbors, police said.

Crisis negotiators and SWAT team officers were called to the scene before the man eventually surrendered about 11:50 p.m. and was taken into custody, police said.