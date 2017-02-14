Metro Police makes testing more convenient for would-be cops

Metro Police recruiters are facilitating the hiring process for aspiring officers by letting them take the written exams at community centers in the coming months, the agency said Tuesday.

From Wednesday to May 25, the exams will be available at three locations on selective dates, police said. Officials recommend that those interested in taking the test first apply to the department online at lvmpd.com.

A state-issued ID is required at the testing sites, police said. Those who pass the written test must after pass a physical test and meet with a hiring board.

Testing dates and locations

Feb. 15: Walnut Community Center, 3075 N. Walnut Road, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Feb. 23: East Las Vegas Community Center, 250 N. Eastern Ave., from noon to 4 p.m.

March 7: Cambridge Recreation Center, 3930 Cambridge Street, 8 a.m. to noon.

March 15: Walnut Community Center, 8 a.m. to noon.

March 23: East Las Vegas Community Center, 8 a.m. to noon.

April 4: Cambridge Recreation Center, 8 a.m. to noon.

April 19: Walnut Community Center, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

April 27: East Las Vegas Community Center, noon to 4 p.m.

May 9: Cambridge Recreation Center, 8 a.m. to noon.

May 17: Walnut Community Center, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

May 25: East Las Vegas Community Center, noon to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit here.