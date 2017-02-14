NV Energy customers warned about sophisticated phone scam

NV Energy is warning customers about a telephone scam involving the threat of service disconnection.

The scammer calls customers posing as an NV Energy employee requesting immediate payment, claiming service will be shut off if a payment isn’t received.

NV Energy employees do not call customers to request payment for any reason, a company news release said. If a customer is at risk of having service interrupted because of nonpayment, the customer will receive a 10-day termination notice letter and then a 48-hour notice in the mail.

If they receive a call demanding immediate payment, NV Energy urges customers to hang up and call local law enforcement or NV Energy to report the instance.

Taylor Parlanti, owner of Butler Tire in Henderson, was a target and almost became a victim.

Parlanti said he initially offered to pay with a credit card. “They said, ‘Well, we can’t take a card over the phone; it takes 24 to 48 hours to process, and the technician is going to be there today,’” Parlanti recounted. “He said the fastest way for them to receive the money is if you go buy a Green Dot prepaid debit card with the code on the back and they can immediately process the purchase.”

After hearing the preferred payment method of the caller, Parlanti looked up NV Energy’s real number and told the company of the call.

A service representative of NVEnergy told Parlanti said that the company was getting calls from people from all across the valley falling for the scam because it’s that sophisticated, he said.

Parlanti noted that returning the scammer’s call leads to the same prompts as NV Energy, making the scam seem like NV Energy is actually contacting you.

“I find myself intelligent and getting myself caught in something that stupid, it has to be pretty well-put-together,” he said.

Additionally, NV Energy reminds customers that its field employees and contractors wear identification badges while on the job. Anyone who claims to be a NV Energy employee or contractor will show their badge and employee number if questioned in the field.

NV Energy employees aren’t permitted to receive payment in the field.

If you feel you have been contacted by the scammers, contact NV Energy’s customer service department at 702-402-5555.