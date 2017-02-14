Trump deserves a new title

To be respected, one must give respect to other people.

President Donald Trump referred to a federal judge as “a so-called federal judge.” That is not only disrespectful of the judge but our justice system.

Therefore, the only response is to either ignore it or respond.

Too often, we as citizens have chosen to ignore those outrageous rants. However, we have not seen any positive changes. Therefore, I believe we have to respond in kind. Trump should be referred to as the “so-called president.”

My feeling is that this title should stay in place until Trump starts to act like a real president and not like a potential dictator.