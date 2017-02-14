Uber driver killed in NLV crash was transporting passengers

A man hit and killed by a suspected drunken driver Sunday in North Las Vegas was an Uber driver carrying two passengers, according to the ride-sharing company.

Alex Sadler, 29, who was booked on DUI-related counts, told an officer he had drunk beer and mixed drinks and that he was “f----- up,” according to an arrest report released Tuesday.

Uber driver Laszlo Varga, 56, died at University Medical Center, where his two passengers also were taken with injuries not deemed life-threatening, according to North Las Vegas police.

“No family should have to suffer such a devastating loss. Our hearts go out to Laszlo’s family, and we wish the riders a speedy recovery,” Uber said in an email statement.

Officers and medical crews were called about 6:45 a.m. to the Centennial Parkway and Losee Road intersection, police said.

An investigation determined that Sadler, who was in a Chrysler 300 heading west at a “high rate of speed,” ran a red light, striking Varga’s Volkswagen Tiguan, which was heading north through the intersection, according to the arrest report.

Sadler was booked on three DUI counts and two traffic infractions at the Las Vegas Jail, where he remained Tuesday, according to online records.