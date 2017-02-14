Vegas Golden Knights hosting 24-hour open house

Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

The Vegas Golden Knights will host a 24-hour open house at T-Mobile Arena beginning on Feb. 21 so fans can view the arena from the seats, tour the facility and take part in activities such as street hockey and shooting pucks in a cage.

“Our city is open 24 hours a day so it is only appropriate we hold a 24-hour event of our own, especially for our fans who may work in the three-shift hospitality industry,” Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz said in a statement.

“This open house will give all Las Vegans the opportunity to tour our incredible arena and will give our current season ticket members a chance to see their actual seats for the first time since our name unveil,” Bubolz said.

Two tickets to the Golden Knights’ first game will be awarded at the top of every hour. Doors will open at 8 a.m. on Feb. 21 and close at 8 a.m. on Feb. 22.

Ticket packages of 11 and 22 games will be available for purchase for those who aren’t ready to commit to season tickets.

Golden Knights personnel, including Senior Vice President Murray Craven and Hockey Operations Assistant Keith Veronesi, will lead hockey discussions and demonstrations throughout the event.