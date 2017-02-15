American flag over state Capitol missing

Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 | 12:28 p.m.
CARSON CITY — The American flag that flies over the state Capitol has been missing for close to three weeks.
High winds broke a cable on the flag pole, and snow, rain and wind have prevented maintenance crews from fixing the problem.
The flag should be flying again in the next few days, a maintenance department spokesman said.
