February 15, 2017

American flag over state Capitol missing

CARSON CITY — The American flag that flies over the state Capitol has been missing for close to three weeks.

High winds broke a cable on the flag pole, and snow, rain and wind have prevented maintenance crews from fixing the problem.

The flag should be flying again in the next few days, a maintenance department spokesman said.

