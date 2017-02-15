Arbor View athletic director faces new charges of sex acts with student

The Arbor View High School athletic director arrested last week on suspicion of asking a student to send him photos posing in his underwear is facing additional charges relating to acts involving two other minors, according to court records.

Roger Brown, 54, was originally booked last week on one count of attempting to use a minor over 14 years to produce pornography, according to a Metro Police arrest report. That youth, a 17-year-old Arbor View student, reported him to police.

On Tuesday, Clark County prosecutors further charged him with one count of kidnapping, three counts of sexual conduct between a teacher and a student and one count of using a minor to produce pornography related to a second boy, according to a criminal complaint.

In those incidents, Brown allegedly took a 16-year-old student away from his guardians at least once, inappropriately touched him at least three times and recorded pornographic content at least once, according to the complaint. Those incidents occurred sometime between Jan. 1, 2016, and Feb. 28, 2016.

Between mid-December and late January, Brown allegedly "used, encouraged, enticed, coerce or permit" a second boy to take photos or record himself in sexual positions while wearing underwear, according to the complaint. Around the same time, Brown encouraged or made the same student produce images of his genitals.

The boy who initially reported Brown told detectives the athletic director had asked him to pose for photos in underwear and that he would charge girls to see them in his office.

The student also told detectives he recorded the conversation in which Brown made the proposal, police said. The report released last week said detectives were scanning the phone to retrieve the conversation.

Brown was arrested by Clark County School District Police on Feb. 7, according to officials. His bail on Tuesday was set at $1.5 million.