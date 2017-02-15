Charity imposters prey on residents with donation phone scam

Scammers are calling locals pretending to represent law enforcement organizations and threatening unfair treatment from officers if money isn't given to them, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The callers claim to represent the Nevada Highway Patrol, the American Association of State Troopers, and the Officer Down Charities for NHP, officials said.

The scammers have threatened unsuspecting callers that troopers would treat them unfairly unless money is donated, officials said.

People should be careful with what information they give over the phone, officials said. The American Association of State Troopers is a legitimate organization, but neither it nor the Injured Police Officers Fund solicits donations over the phone. The NHP does not operate charitable organizations.

Anyone who may have fallen victim to the scam or has any further information can contact investigators at 702-432-5225.